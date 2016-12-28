A former professor has filed a complaint with Georgetown University accusing another professor of harassing her with profanity-laced messages over her support for Donald Trump.

Asra Q. Nomani, an ex-Wall Street Journal reporter who previously taught journalism at Georgetown, cited tweets calling her a “fraud,” “wretch” and “fame-mongering clown show” from C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown’s Center for Peace and Security Studies.

“For my vote in the U.S. electoral process, Prof. Fair has leveled relentless abuse against me,” Ms. Nomani said in her Dec. 23 complaint.

The insults began after Ms. Nomani wrote a Nov. 10 op-ed in the Washington Post headlined, “I’m a Muslim, an immigrant and a woman. I voted for Trump.”

The co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement, Ms. Nomani is the author of “Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam” (HarperOne, 2016).

Ms. Fair responded to the op-ed with a series of hostile private messages on Twitter, reprinted by Ms. Nomani in the complaint, saying that her ex-colleague “pimped herself out to all media outlets” and calling her a “bevkuf,” the Hindi word for “idiot.”

“Yes @AsraNomani I’ve written you off as a human being. Your vote helped normalize Nazis in DC. What don’t you understand, you clueless dolt?” Ms. Fair said in a Nov. 22 tweet.

After Ms. Nomani complained to Georgetown in a Dec. 2 letter, Ms. Fair posted an open letter on Facebook in which she defended her tweets, saying they did not violate Twitter rules, and told her former colleague to “f*** off” and “go to hell.”

“My social media does not mention my employer. It is not their business to whom I tell ‘F*** off’ or ‘go to hell,’” Ms. Fair said in the Dec. 6 post.

Ms. Nomani cited a section of the faculty handbook that says professors may be held accountable for their “private acts only as they substantially affect teaching, research or University service.”

“I feel unsafe at Georgetown University, the School of Foreign Service and the Political Science Department in this hostile, aggressive and profanity-laced environment that Prof. Fair has created against me,” said Ms. Nomani in her complaint. “I seek an investigation, a public apology from Prof. Fair and training for her on engaging in civil discourse.”

Ms. Fair has since accused Ms. Nomani of harassment, describing her as a “psycho shrew harassing me and my employer because I’ve called her out 4 being a disingenuous wingnut shill,” as reprinted by the Daily Caller.

In a Wednesday statement, Ms. Fair told Fox News that she has been threatened by Trump supporters.

“I made it very clear that I did not want to engage her … I have a right to disagree with a public figure who has defended as bravery what others like myself find indefensible,” she told “The Kelly File.”

Georgetown University did not respond immediately Thursday to a request for comment.

“I have never felt unwelcome in this country, but after this election, my fellow liberals have turned me into an enemy as if I have horns on my head. And that’s not a comfortable feeling,” Ms. Nomani said on “The Kelly File.”

