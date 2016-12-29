SEATTLE (9-5-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-13)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Seattle 7-7-1, San Francisco 3-11-1

SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 21-15

LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat 49ers 37-18, Sept. 25

LAST WEEK - Seahawks lost to Cardinals 34-31; 49ers beat Rams 22-21

AP PRO32 RANKING - Seahawks No. 9, 49ers No. 31

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (22T), PASS (12).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (8).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks have won six straight in series, including 2013 NFC title game. … Seattle clinches first-round bye with win and Atlanta loss or tie. But Seahawks have lost three of five. … Seattle WR Doug Baldwin needs three catches to break Bobby Engram’s team record of 94 in season and eight to reach 100. … Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can tie Matt Ryan for most QB wins in first five seasons with 56. … Seattle has scored 16 points on opening drive, second worst in NFL. … San Francisco has won eight straight regular-season finales. … 49ers snapped franchise-record 13-game losing streak last week. … San Francisco gets top pick in draft with loss and Cleveland win. … 49ers has allowed franchise-worst 455 points this season. … San Francisco WR Rod Streater has TD catches in consecutive games. … 49ers rookie DE DeForest Buckner has three sacks in past three games. … Fantasy Tip: If Seattle RB Thomas Rawls’ shoulder is healthy, he could be good option. Rawls ran for 209 yards vs. San Francisco last year and Niners have worst run defense in NFL.

