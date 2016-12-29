CLEVELAND (1-14) at PITTSBURGH (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Browns 3-12, Steelers 9-6

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 71-58

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Browns 24-9, Nov. 20

LAST WEEK - Browns beat Chargers 20-17; Steelers beat Ravens 31-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 32, Steelers No. 6

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (28)

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (21)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (11), PASS (5)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Pittsburgh clinched AFC North last week with win over Baltimore. Team is assured of No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs. … Steelers will sit QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown. … Steelers have won 12 straight at home in series. … Pittsburgh is 6-0 in January regular-season games against Browns. … Cleveland loss would assure Browns of worst record in franchise history. Team went 2-14 when it re-entered league as expansion team in 1999. … Cleveland WR Terrelle Pryor needs 87 yards receiving to become seventh wideout in team history to reach 1,000 yards in season. … Browns LT Joe Thomas has played 9,857 consecutive offensive snaps, longest active streak in league. … Browns figures to start QB Robert Griffin, who left victory over Chargers with concussion. Griffin was cleared to return on Thursday. … Pittsburgh has won six straight since 4-5 start. Looking for first seven-game regular-season winning streak since 2004. … Steelers expected to start backup QB Landry Jones. He’s 1-2 as starter. That win was 30-9 victory over Cleveland in 2015. He left game in first quarter with ankle injury and did not return. … Steelers have allowed 17 sacks on season, second-lowest total in NFL. … Bell leads NFL in yards from scrimmage per game (157.0). … Pittsburgh has 18 sacks during winning streak, including eight in first victory over Browns. … Brown is second player in NFL history with four straight seasons of at least 100 receptions (Marvin Harrison). … Steelers expect to start RB DeAngelo Williams. Williams ran for 251 yards during first three weeks of season while Bell was suspended. … Fantasy Tip: Steelers hope to have WR Sammie Coates back in lineup. Coates is averaging 20.7 yards per catch, second in NFL.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus