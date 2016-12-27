Security on New Year’s Eve in Times Square will include barricades comprised of heavy-duty trucks, meant to protect the expected 2 million revelers from vehicle attacks similar to those carried out this year in Nice, France and Berlin, Germany.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday that authorities have no direct concerns related to terrorism attacks targeting Times Square or New Year’s Eve in general, but noted that an extraordinary number of police officers will be deployed throughout the city.

“People will be safe this New Year’s Eve because we’re there along with our law enforcement partners,” Commissioner O’Neil said during a press conference Thursday morning outlining security plans. “We will have one of the most well-policed, best-protected events at one of the safest events in the entire world.”

Officials said 65 trash trucks and sand trucks will placed in strategic locations around the perimeter of Times Square to prevent any vehicles from entering areas where pedestrians are gathered. Another 100 smaller vehicles will also be deployed as “blocker vehicles.”

In July, 86 people were killed on Bastille Day in Nice after a terrorist attacker drove a box truck into a large crowd of spectators who had gathered to watch holiday fireworks. A similar attack was carried out at a Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19, with an attacker killing 12 people by driving through the bustling market.

The attacks have prompted authorities across the country to reevaluate the way they handle security at large-scale outdoor events.

SEE ALSO: Days before Nice massacre, Islamic State urged French jihadis to ‘get a truck’

Over the holidays, barriers were erected outside Christmas markets in New York City and heavily armed police often stood guard.

Authorities in Pasadena, California are planning to erect barriers to close off 56 streets that connect to the route for the Rose Parade, being held on Jan. 2, in order to prevent any vehicles attacks.

“We’re trying to take the speed out of the equation,” Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez told the Daily Breeze.

Authorities in New York and Pasadena are also monitoring truck rentals ahead of the events to be on the alert for any suspicious activity.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus