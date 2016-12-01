Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly surprised his entire offensive line with personalized Beretta shotguns for Christmas.

“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” Eagles offensive guard Allen Barbre, a fellow hunter, told ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”

Mr. Barbre said he thinks the Beretta model is a Silver Pigeon, which sells for about $2,000. Each gun was reportedly engraved with the player’s number.

The shotguns are still being customized, so Mr. Wentz texted pictures of the guns to members of the offensive line, ESPN reported Wednesday.

“I like to go clay shooting and stuff,” Brandon Brooks said. “All I’ve got is a home defense tactical shotgun, short-barrel, so I was looking for one of these.”

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” Isaac Seumalo added. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

The gun violence prevention group CeaseFirePA responded to the report by pledging to send each of the football players gun locks.

“Our staff’s immediate reaction to the news about Wentz’s gifts to his teammates was to ensure that the gifts were used safely and responsibly,” CeaseFirePA Executive Director Shira Goodman said in a statement.

The group also urged the players to enroll in gun safety courses.

