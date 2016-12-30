MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Georgia wide receiver and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie said after the Liberty Bowl that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

The 5-foot-8 junior from Miami announced his decision on Friday when questioned after the Bulldogs’ 31-23 victory over TCU.

McKenzie was Georgia’s leading receiver in the bowl game with four catches for 103 yards, including a 77-yarder that set up a touchdown.

The receiver said he made the decision and informed head coach Kirby Smart near the end of the season.

McKenzie was Georgia’s top receiver this season with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. He had five career touchdowns on punt returns and also scored once on a kickoff return.

