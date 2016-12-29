When they’re not on the field being arguably the best players at their respective positions, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller are generally doing something farm-related.

Norman is from Greenwood, South Carolina, and he loves horses. In fact, Norman and his family own 13 different horses. Miller famously studied poultry science at Texas A&M. He owns a bunch of chickens, he loves them and he even named some after his Broncos teammates.

In a segment for DraftKings, the two sat down and talked about their animals. Miller was excited to learn a bit about Norman’s horses and Norman sat eagerly as Miller talked about his chickens. Take a look.

