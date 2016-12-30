OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A man has died of complications from a gunshot wound he suffered 10 years ago in suburban Washington, and police are still looking for whoever shot him.

Prince George’s County police said Friday that 29-year-old Maurice Benton of southeast Washington died on Christmas Eve. Police say an autopsy revealed the gunshot wound caused his death. It’s been ruled a homicide.

Police never identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting, which occurred on July 29, 2006, in an apartment in Oxon Hill. Two other people were shot along with Benton. The other two victims survived.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps close the case.

