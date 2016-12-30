ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The Greater Rochester International Airport was briefly shut down after bomb threats were received and two unattended bags prompted law enforcement to respond.

Roads leading into and out of the western New York airport were closed for two hours Thursday after “specific threats” were made and the bags were discovered.

Monroe County sheriffs deployed dogs to search the airport while robots inspected the suspicious bags.

Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn says roads were reopened and activity resumed at the airport shortly before 4 p.m. after the bags were determined to be safe. The belongings turned out to be abandoned luggage.

Airport director Michael Giardino says the airport remained open for flights throughout the investigation and there were minimal delays.

O’Flynn declined to provide specifics regarding the nature of the bomb threats.

