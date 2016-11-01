The Dallas Cowboys are expected to play Tony Romo in the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer and Adam Schefter.

The appearance will be Romo’s first since Thanksgiving of 2015.

With a 13-2 record, the Cowboys have already secured a first-round bye in the playoffs with the NFC’s top spot.

Rookie Dak Prescott is expected to start the game. Should the Cowboys win, Prescott will set the NFL record for wins in a season by a rookie quarterback.

It is not clear how long Dallas will keep Prescott on the field, but some combination of Romo and Mark Sanchez is expected to participate as the Cowboys have the luxury of resting their starters.

Romo is the Cowboys‘ all-time leader in passing yards with 34,154. Romo is also the franchise leader in passing touchdowns with 247, 82 more than Troy Aikman’s total.

On Aug. 25, Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Upon his recovery, the Cowboys opted to continue on with Prescott. Accompanied with rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, the rookie backfield has continued to impress with each game.

