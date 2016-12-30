An Arkansas teacher accused of comparing President Obama and the first lady to monkeys has apologized and resigned.

Trent Bennett, a science teacher at Malvern High School, said in a statement that he was sorry “for the outrage and hurt feelings caused by these comments.”

“I acknowledge that they were disrespectful and offensive,” he said, a local NBC News affiliate reported. “I am aware of the impact this has had, and though I negate that I have ever conducted myself in a less than professional manner in regard to my students, I have resigned my teaching position at Malvern High School. I have also removed my social media presence to prevent any future issues.”

According to the Malvern School District’s Facebook page, the board called a special meeting Thursday and voted 6-0 to accept Mr. Bennett’s resignation.

His resignation came three days after the district announced it was investigating the “inappropriate,” “insensitive” and “racially charged rhetoric” used by Mr. Bennett in Facebook posts.

According to screenshots published by a local ABC News affiliate, Mr. Bennett wrote, “Michelle Obummer … America’s First Chimp.”

“Just glad to see that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good,” he also wrote.

The comments prompted the president of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP to send an email to Mr. Bennett demanding his immediate resignation.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus