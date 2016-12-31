NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York congressman who was convicted for tax evasion has asked a federal appeals court to reinstate his law license.

The New York Post reports Saturday that attorneys for Michael Grimm believe the ex-FBI agent should get a one-year suspension instead of disbarment.

The Staten Island Republican served about seven months in a western Pennsylvania federal lockup following his December 2014 guilty plea to aiding in the filing of a false tax return.

The Post says Grimm’s law license was suspended by Connecticut officials for two years and is under interim suspension by state officials in New York.

But federal grievance officials in New York disbarred him.

Grimm’s lawyers argue others convicted of worse crimes have eventually been allowed to practice law again.

