MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - When it mattered most, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook made Michigan miss. Soon the Seminoles may be missing him, too.

The junior rushed for 145 yards and added 62 yards on three receptions to help his team rally past the Wolverines 33-32 on Friday night in the Orange Bowl.

Now Florida State awaits Cook’s decision regarding whether he’ll skip his senior season and turn pro. He’s widely expected to opt for the NFL.

“I haven’t made my decision yet,” Cook said during a postgame news conference. Coach Jimbo Fisher said the Seminoles will support whatever choice Cook makes.

“He is always part of this family,” Fisher said. “I know one thing: If we get him, we’ll be the luckiest team in the world. Whoever drafts him will be the luckiest team in the world. Somebody is going to be happy.”

Cook said he never considered skipping the Orange Bowl, even though top running backs for LSU and Stanford decided to sit out postseason games. He was chosen the game’s outstanding player, and during the trophy ceremony on the field, he held a bowl of oranges over his head to celebrate the win.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “It was the best game of my life.”

The Miami native had at least 30 friends and relatives in the crowd.

