EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. says he will enter the NFL draft.
Walker announced Friday on Twitter that he’s skipping his final season of eligibility.
Walker emerged as a redshirt sophomore in 2015 with 122 tackles and 20 1/2 for loss - fourth in the Big Ten. He had 105 tackles this season as the Wildcats went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl.
