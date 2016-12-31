GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoffs without winning the Big Ten championship, and on Saturday night did very little to show it deserved to be there.

The Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl ranks as the most celebrated pratfall in a big game for one of college football’s most prestigious programs in many, many years.

Ohio State (11-2), which entered the game a slight favorite over the ACC champion Tigers, was shut out for the first time in 23 years as Clemson marched into a rematch with Alabama for the national championship.

The Buckeyes’ Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career.

An Ohio State offense that averaged 479.5 yards per game managed just 215. The Buckeyes’ ground game, ranked ninth nationally (258 yards per game), struggled to get 88 - and 64 came on All-American Curtis Samuel’s run to the Clemson 16 early in the fourth quarter.

It was the deepest penetration for the Buckeyes into Tigers’ territory all night.

And the sequence that followed that rarest of big Ohio State plays says all that needs to be said about the magnitude of this monumental flop.

A false start penalty moved the Buckeyes back 5 yards. J.T. Barrett threw incomplete. Barrett lost 2 yards. Barrett was sacked for a 10-yard loss. And, finally, on fourth down, Vance Smith intercepted a desperation pass and returned it the length of the field to set up the final Clemson touchdown.

Overall, Clemson gained 470 yards to Ohio State’s 208, an ugly performance that left the Buckeyes’ fans, who vastly outnumbered their Tigers counterparts in the crowd of 71,279, in stunned silence after they were so boisterous at the start.

And Barrett’s failed miserably in his effort to finally earn a national title as a starting quarterback.

Barrett was the Ohio State quarterback throughout the 2014 regular season but was injured in the finale. Cardale Jones took over and led the Buckeyes to three victories and the national championship.

This was Barrett’s chance to do it on his own.

The junior completed 19 of 33 passes for 127 yards, was intercepted twice and sacked three times. He carried 11 times for minus-2 yards.

And way back at the beginning of the night, Ohio State did have two chances to score.

Tyler Durbin, who memorably missed two field goals before making a critical one in the two-overtime win over Michigan, attempted a pair of 47-yarders early in the game. One missed right, the other left.

It was an omen of the kind of night that lay ahead for the Buckeyes.

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus