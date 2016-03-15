Former “Star Trek” star George Takei on Saturday said he’d run next year again U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, triggering widespread support before his would-be congressional run was revealed to be a well-played April Fool’s Day prank.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag it seems. Let’s do this! #Takei2018,” the actor-turned-activist tweeted shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday along with a link to an article announcing his bogus bid.

“With what is going on now in the country, I couldn’t stand by any longer merely as a citizen. I knew I had to take a bigger stand,” Mr. Takei supposedly told the authors of the article.

Twitters users circulated Mr. Takei’s tweet over 18,000 times by early Saturday afternoon, all the while garnering the support of high-profile account holders including singer Nancy Sinatra and actor Mark Ruffalo, among others.

“I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news!” Mr. Ruffalo wrote in a tweet of his own to Mr. Takei early Saturday.

Despite the avalanche of Hollywood endorsements, Mr. Takei announced roughly eight hours later that he didn’t actually intend to run for office.

“No, I’m not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!” Mr. Takeiwrote to his more than 2 million Twitter later Saturday morning.

“But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18,” he added, along with a link to a website for Mr. Ossoff, a Democrat vying for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat in a special election slated for later this month.

Mr. Takei, 79, is perhaps best known for his role as Lt. Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek television series and several of the franchise’s feature films. In more recent years he’s been an avid proponent of LGBT rights, as well as a devout critic of President Trump’s immigration policies and other stances.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus