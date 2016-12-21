The federal prosecutor who was fired by the Trump administration last month for refusing to tender his resignation took aim at the White House with a timely April Fool’s Day tweet Saturday morning.

“Breaking,” Preet Bharara wrote to his Twitter followers early Saturday. “Bold, sweeping, principled ethics reforms finally enacted in New York State! The swamp, drained.”

He posted the tweet at precisely midnight Eastern time on the morning of April 1 along with an apparent reminder for any social media users unaware of the date. ”#AprilFools,” Mr. Bharara added.

Prior to his termination, Mr. Bharara’s office investigated criminal allegations involving New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, among others. Prosecutors cleared most of Mr. Cuomo’s team of wrongdoing in 2016, but unsealed public-corruption charges against his former aide, Joseph Percoco, last September.

Mr. Bharara, 48, was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama. In addition to prosecuting several high-profile federal criminal cases, however, he’s perhaps best known over his showdown with the Trump administration last month amid its purge of Obama-era appointees from the Justice Department.

President Trump met with Mr. Bharara late last year and personally asked him to retain his federal attorney gig upon conclusion of the Obama administration, Mr. Bharara said previously. Attorney General Jeff Sessions nonetheless requested the resignation last month of nearly every federal prosecutor appointed by Mr. Trump’s predecessor, Mr. Bharara included.

Mr. Bharara refused to resign and was fired the following day.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired.” Mr. Bhararatweeted on March 11. “Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus