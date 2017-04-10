A black North Carolina man was charged Sunday for allegedly setting a fire at an immigrant-owned grocery store and leaving behind a pro-President Trump note signed “White America.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Curtis Flournoy, 32, after reviewing surveillance footage from outside the Central Market, a Nepali Indian store, in east Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Mr. Flournoy is accused of breaking a window in the front door of the store and throwing a flaming object inside.

“A note was also left at the scene near the door that stated the suspect did not want any refugee business owners and that they would torture the owner if they did not leave and go back to where they came from,” the police department said, a local CBS News affiliate reported. “The suspect signed the letter ‘White America.’”

The note also called President Trump “our nation builder for white America.”

“We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants,” it read. “This is our warning. Leave the business and go back where you came from. If you don’t follow this warning then we are not responsible for the torture starting now. God Bless America … White America.”

Kamal Dhimal, the store’s owner, told a local NBC News affiliate that the incident made him scared for his life.

A GoFundMe page created by Erik Hovind to let the store owner know “what this country TRULY thinks of its immigrants” had raised $305 as of Monday afternoon.

Mr. Flournoy was reportedly charged with burning a building of trade, malicious damage by use of an incendiary material, felony breaking and entering, ethnic intimidation and anonymous or threatening letters.

It was his seventh time being arrested in Mecklenburg County since 2014, NBC reported.

