HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Dartmouth College football player faces domestic assault charges after police say he pushed and choked his ex-girlfriend during an argument.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2pmiR9y) that 21-year-old Jarion Brown pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree domestic assault and domestic simple assault. The woman told police she was studying with Brown in his dormitory when they began to argue, and that he pushed her, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall.

A college spokeswoman said Brown is no longer enrolled as a student. He has been suspended indefinitely from the football team.

Brown’s attorney, George Ostler, declined to comment to the Valley News. He did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

