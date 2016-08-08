Fresh Express and Wal-Mart issued a recall for salad mix after a dead bat was found in one of the products in Florida.

Fresh Express said in a statement that “extraneous animal matter was allegedly found” in a single salad, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote on its website that it had been sent a dead bat by two consumers who said they found it in their salad mix, the Miami Herald reported.

The CDC recommended post-exposure rabies treatment to the consumers but noted that the risk of transmission of the disease is very low.

The recall was announced for Organic Marketside Spring Mix salad, a product of Fresh Express, at select Wal-Mart locations in the southeastern U.S.

Possible distribution states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Fresh Express said in a statement that food safety and rapid response teams acted to remove the offending item from store shelves and launched an investigation into finding the source of the contamination.

The contaminated package is a 5 oz clear container of Organic Marketside Spring Mix with a best-buy date of April 14, 2017. The Production code is G089B19 and the UPC code, located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code, is 6 8113132897 5.

Customers can return the package for a full refund.

