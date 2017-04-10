A 9-year-old girl who was in the San Bernardino elementary school classroom where a gunman opened fire says the man “shot everywhere,” hitting her friend and her teacher.

The girl, Marissa Perez, and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, cried and hugged as they reunited several hours after Monday’s shooting.

Marissa was one of 15 students in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School when Cedric Anderson killed the teacher, his wife. One student standing behind Karen Smith died and another was injured. Anderson then killed himself.

Marissa, who had a small amount of blood on her sweatshirt as she talked to The Associated Press, says she hid under the table as soon as she saw the gunman.

She says the man just walked in and started shooting. She pointed to her stomach when asked where her friend got shot.

