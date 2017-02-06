The Patriots have plenty of options at running back. Dion Lewis and Super Bowl LI hero James White give Tom Brady two more receiving threats, and the newly signed Rex Burkhead is more known for his work between the tackles.

But coach Bill Belichick doesn’t appear satisfied with his running backs quite yet, even after re-signing special teamer Brandon Bolden. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported Monday that Marshawn Lynch has expressed private interest in joining the Super Bowl champions should talks with the Oakland Raiders fall through.

Lynch rushed for over 1,200 yards in four straight seasons for the Seahawks from 2011-14, but retired after rushing for just 417 yards and three touchdowns in 2015.

The Patriots appear to be searching for a power back to complement the elusive style of Lewis and White, even after signing Burkhead. Former Viking Adrian Peterson visited New England last week, but left Foxborough without a deal.

LeGarrette Blount, who Lynch would presumably replace, also remains a free agent. Blount led the NFL with 18 touchdowns last season and broke the Patriots’ single season rushing record with 1161 yards in 2016.

According to a report from CSN New England, Blount has “an offer on the table” from the Patriots. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the Patriots haven’t moved from their original offer.

“It doesn’t sound like the Patriots have moved at all from their original offer,” Rapoport said. “They like LeGarrette Blount. They have strong feelings for him. He actually wants to return as well.”

Blount attended a Celtics game last week, where he shared a hug with owner Robert Kraft and told reporters, “See, tell them I still got it. Give me some money.”

