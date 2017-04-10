PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Traffic restrictions related to the 2017 NFL Draft are starting to be felt in Philadelphia.

Most of the changes are occurring on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Arts.

That’s there the three-day NFL Draft Experience will begin April 27.

Crews have already begun erecting a stage on the museum steps, which are a popular tourist draw because Sylvester Stallone has run up them in his “Rocky” movies.

To prepare for a couple hundred thousand people who will jam the area during the draft, some lanes on the parkway and oval were already being closed Monday. Those restrictions will remain until May 7, so crews will have time to disassemble the stage and remove other items from the event.

