Redskins pass-rusher Junior Galette was arrested in Biloxi, Miss. Friday night in the aftermath of a music festival geared towards college students on spring break.

The Biloxi Police Department confirmed that Galette was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police officers outside MGM Park, a minor-league baseball stadium that, for that night, hosted the “Spring Break Explosion Music Festival.”

Galette was held at the police station for about an hour and a half on what was a busy night for Biloxi law enforcement before he was released on a $500 cash bond. A police department spokesman said that Galette had friends with him, but was the only member of his party who was arrested.

Galette is still facing a civil lawsuit filed after he was arrested and briefly put in jail in January 2015 on accusations of misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. Galette was never charged with a crime in that case, but his accuser is seeking damages.

The Redskins re-signed Galette, a former Saint, this offseason, though the 29-year-old has missed every game in the last two seasons due to separate Achilles tendon injuries. Galette last played football in 2014, his last year with the Saints.

