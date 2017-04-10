SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.

The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, shot his wife, 53-year-old Elaine Smith. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place.

Police say he said nothing and opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that the couple had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month. Authorities said a man was estranged from his wife before he shot and killed her.

Burguan also said Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence and possible drug charges but didn’t provide details.

Police identified the boy who died as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities didn’t name the other boy who was wounded and is now in stable condition.

