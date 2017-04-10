Authorities said a gunman killed a teacher and injured two students inside a San Bernardino, California elementary school Monday morning before turning the gun on himself in what is being investigated as a possible domestic dispute.

The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan described as a murder-suicide, took place inside a classroom at North Park Elementary School.

The gunman had come to the school to visit the female adult victim, who was a teacher there, according to San Bernardino police. The two children who were injured were in the same classroom as the teacher, but they were not believed to have been targeted by the gunman.

San Bernardino Police Capt. Ron Maass declined to comment on the relationship between the gunman and the teacher, saying investigators were still working to verify that information. But he said the man was checked in at the front office by school staff and that he did not display a handgun at that time.

San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told news station KNBC-TV that the incident was believed to be a domestic dispute.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m. local time. Both the suspected gunman and the teacher were found dead inside a classroom.

The two children who were injured in the shooting were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment, police said. The extent of the students’ injuries was unclear.

As local TV news stations broadcast images of children gathering on a field outside the school, waiting to board school buses to be taken to another nearby high school, San Bernardino police emphasized that the shooting suspect was believed to be dead and that there was “no further threat.”

Authorities declined to release the identity of the suspected gunman, but they confirmed that law enforcement personnel were searching the home of the suspect on Monday afternoon. Police expected to provide further updates later Monday.

San Bernardino was rocked by violence two years ago in a deadly terror attack. Husband-and-wife shooters stormed a government holiday party thrown at a community center, fatally shooting 14 people and injuring 21 others. The shooters were later killed in a gunbattle with police.

