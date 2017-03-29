Senior editors at Breitbart News have reportedly asked their writers to shy away from stories attacking President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Breitbart employees were asked to “refrain from writing stories critical of Jared Kushner,” Business Insider reported Monday, citing two anonymous sources aware of the matter.

The alleged request came on the heels of Breitbart having published a handful of articles last week taking aim at Mr. Kushner amid reports of an inter-administration feud between the president’s son-in-law and White House senior strategist Steve Bannon, Breitbart’s former executive chairman.

Allies of Mr. Kushner have personally complained to the president in recent days about the “increasingly unflattering coverage” appearing in Breitbart News, the New York Times reported Friday.

Breitbart has since “conspicuously refrained from leveling criticism against Kushner, choosing to lay off Trump’s son-in-law completely,” according to Monday’s report.

Oliver Darcy, the author of the Business Insider article, tweeted Monday that “anyone can search their website and see the Kushner hit pieces have been halted in recent days.”

Breitbart representatives declined to comment for Business Insider’s report but have weighed in to aggregators in the aftermath.

“It’s an absurd suggestion that Breitbart would muzzle critical coverage of any senior White House official,” Breitbart spokesman Chad Wilkinson told The Daily Beast.

Breitbart News’ Washington editor, Matt Boyle, told Axios that Monday’s article was “100 percent fake news from Oliver Darcy.”

Mr. Bannon officially resigned from Breitbart News last November and has said he is no longer involved with the website. Nonetheless, Business Insider previously reported that Mr. Bannon similarly told Mr. Boyle last month to refrain from publishing articles critical of the president chief of staff, Reince Priebus, citing an anonymous source.

