Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is a first ballot Hall of Fame player in waiting, but if there ever was a Twitter Hall of Fame, Thomas could easily be inducted to that as well.

Thomas took to Twitter to roast United Airlines Monday for “re-accommodating” one of its passengers on a flight, which involved Chicago police forcefully dragging a doctor off a flight at O’Hare after he refused to voluntarily give up his seat because the plane was overbooked. In a PR statement, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz described it as they were trying to “re-accommodate” the passenger.

Thomas it took it from there.

After playing in Cleveland so many years, it’s good to know that Thomas still has a sense of humor.

