A new poll finds that the 10 most popular governors in the U.S. are all Republican, with three of them hailing from deep-blue states won easily by Hillary Clinton, including Vermont, the home of socialist gadfly and Clinton presidential primary challenger Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Republican Charlie Baker of Massachusetts led the pack with a whopping 75 percent approval in the Bay State, according to research firm Morning Consult, which released its latest 50-state governors’ approval rating results Tuesday.

Larry Hogan of Maryland placed second with 73 percent approval, with Doug Burgum of North Dakota (69 percent), Phil Scott of Vermont (68 percent) and Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota (68 percent) rounding out the top five.

In descending order, the Republican governors of Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee (tied for seventh place), Nevada, Utah and Georgia rounded out the top 10, with the Peach State’s Nathan Deal commanding a healthy 63 percent approval rating.

But the GOP also dominates the low end of the poll, with eight of the 10 least popular governors being Republicans, including Alabama’s Robert Bentley, who resigned from office Monday rather than risk removal from office from legislators pursuing impeachment charges.

Staunch Trump ally Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey bottomed out the Morning Consult survey with a mere 25 percent approval rating. The two-term governor’s replacement will be elected Nov. 7.

The online survey, conducted over three months, involved some 85,000 respondents and was weighted to account for demographic differences in “gender, age, educational attainment and race,” according to company web page explaining the poll’s methodology.

