By - Associated Press - Tuesday, April 11, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran linebacker Dan Skuta, continuing to purge defensive players.

The 30-year-old Skuta has appeared in 112 games, including 26 with the Jaguars. Skuta signed a five-year contract worth $20.5 million in 2015 that included a little more than $8 million guaranteed.

He totaled 55 tackles and 1½ sacks in two seasons in Jacksonville. His role was marginalized after the drafting of linebacker Myles Jack last year. Skuta previously played for San Francisco (2013-14) and Cincinnati (2009-12).

He’s the latest in a growing list of defensive players Jacksonville has sent packing. The Jaguars released defensive linemen Jared Odrick, Sen’Derrick Marks and Roy Miller and opted not to re-sign former first-round draft pick Tyson Alualu. They also traded defensive end Chris Smith to Cincinnati earlier Tuesday for a conditional draft pick.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

