ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The parents of the late grandson of retired Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr say someone broke into their home and stole a safe with pictures and videos of the cancer victim.

Police in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, near Ann Arbor, are investigating. A car was also stolen from the home of Tammi and Jason Carr while the family was away from Michigan last week.

Five-year-old Chad Carr died from a brain tumor in 2015. “Chad Tough” became a highly publicized slogan and the name of a foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness of pediatric brain tumors.

Chad’s mom, Tammi Carr, says computer hard drives with pictures and videos were stolen. She says they contain “so many memories” of their son.

