Rolling Stone has reportedly settled a lawsuit with a University of Virginia administrator who filed a defamation case over the magazine’s false date-rape expose.

Buzzfeed reported that Nicole Eramo had filed legal papers Tuesday telling the federal court overseeing the case that she was dropping her lawsuit against reporter Sabrina Erdely and the magazine.

“We’re happy that the case is settled now,” Eramo attorney Libby Locke told Buzzfeed. “It allows Nicole to move on and really focus on what she does best, which is help victims of sexual assault.”

Neither Ms. Locke nor a lawyer for Rolling Stone parent company Wenner Media described the settlement beyond saying the terms were confidential.

At trial, Ms. Eramo won a $3 million judgment — $2 million from the reporter and $1 million from Rolling Stone and Wenner Media.

The story recounted the graphic tale of a fraternity gang rape, based mostly on the claims of a student named “Jackie,” and, according to Ms. Eramo’s lawsuit, painted her as the “chief villain of the story” for telling “Jackie” to remain silent.

The Rolling Stone article was widely praised on cable networks and by feminist writers. It was later retracted after Jackie’s story was shown by journalists to be uncorroborated and to be contradicted by checkable facts.