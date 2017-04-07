Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday said he’s looking to eliminate state requirements that set the amount of days and hours children are required to be in school.

“It’s not the amount of hours, it’s not the number of days, it’s what they’re actually learning,” Mr. Walker, a 2016 GOP presidential candidate, said on “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Walker said the move would not be a way to reduce funding.

“The budget I propose, if we make this change, puts the most money in the K-12 education than ever before,” he said.

Mr. Walker said the goal is to lessen bureaucracy and let parents and local school boards decide what works best in their communities.

“It’s the quality of the education that we should be focusing on. And if one school district can do it in less time, so be it,” he said.

Mr. Walker is up for re-election in 2018. He also touched on education during his February appearance at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which is often a proving ground for future GOP presidential candidates.

