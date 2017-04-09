President Trump issued a stark warning to the world Tuesday about North Korea’s nuclear program — and his administration’s intent to “solve the problem.”

News broke over the weekend that the U.S. Navy strike group led by USS Carl Vinson is headed to the Korean peninsula to support regional allies and send a message to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The White House says the regime’s continued testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles must end.

Satellite imagery shows North Korea is positioning itself for a nuclear test for later this month, despite China’s decision to ban most coal imports in February in response to a globally-decried missile test.

“North Korea is looking for trouble,” Mr. Trumptweeted Tuesday. “If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

The president’s message came just days after meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and a phone conversation Friday with South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn.

North Korea’s state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, responded with its own brand of saber-rattling after Mr. Trump’s statement.

“Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the U.S. invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theater but also in the U.S. mainland,” the newspaper said.

North’s foreign ministry also released a statement saying the U.S. strike group’s arrival constitutes “reckless moves,” Reuters reported Tuesday.

“We never beg for peace but we will take the toughest counteraction against the provocateurs in order to defend ourselves by powerful force of arms and keep to the road chosen by ourselves,” an unidentified spokesman said.

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus