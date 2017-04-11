SEATTLE (AP) - Washington coach Chris Petersen has signed a contract extension that goes through the 2023 season and averages out to nearly $5 million per season in total compensation.

Washington announced Petersen’s extension Tuesday, although the deal was signed late last month. Petersen’s deal will pay him $4.125 million in total compensation for the upcoming season and caps out at $5.625 million in the final year. The deal averages out to $4.875 million in total compensation over the next seven years of the contract.

“His teams have performed extremely well on the field and have accomplished remarkable things in the classroom and the community,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. “We are very fortunate to have Chris guiding our program and we want to ensure that he and his staff have everything they need to sustain a championship culture here at Washington.”

Word of a possible new deal for Petersen first surfaced late last season when the Huskies were on their way to their first Pac-12 Championship in 16 years and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Important for Petersen was a boost in the salaries of his assistants with the pool of money available for his staff raised by more than $1 million from last year.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski received a raise to $875,000 per year, while offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith will make $700,000 per year. All contracts for assistant coaches were extended through the 2018 season.

“I am honored to work alongside such a talented staff, and this extension demonstrates the university’s commitment to investing in a championship program,” Petersen said in a statement.

Petersen is 27-14 in his three seasons at Washington after going 92-12 in eight seasons at Boise State.

___

