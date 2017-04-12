Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and his wife had to be rescued from a stalled elevator Wednesday morning while touring a public housing complex in Miami.

The couple had boarded an elevator at the Courtside Family Apartments in Overtown when it stalled shortly after 8 a.m. They were stuck inside for about 15 minutes until Miami firefighters were able to free them, a local NBC News affiliate reported.

No one was injured.

Mr. Carson was scheduled to meet with former Miami Heat and NBA star Alonzo Mourning, who was photographed waiting outside the elevator doors for the fire department to show up.

The HUD secretary later tweeted thanks to the Miami police and firefighters.

“Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire,” he wrote.

The famed neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate is in town for two days of meetings with Miami officials and community leaders, NBC reported.