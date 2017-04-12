LA VERNIA, Texas (AP) - A federal lawsuit contends football players at a San Antonio-area high school were subjected to hazing, sexual abuse and other mistreatment as part of an initiation that coaches and others failed to stop.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the parents of a former player who has since withdrawn from La Vernia High School. It names as defendants the La Vernia Independent School District, its superintendent and others.

Authorities say objects were used to sodomize young players and that the hazing primarily involved the football team, with other teams involved to a lesser degree.

KENS-TV in San Antonio reports that three students were arrested Tuesday. Ten others have been charged with sexual assault.

Superintendent Jose Moreno has said new protocols are being adopted so students can report instances of abuse.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.