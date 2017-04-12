By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 12, 2017

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have exercised their fifth-year option on All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The Rams made the obvious move Wednesday for Donald, their top defensive player and one of the NFL’s best defensive linemen.

Donald would get $6.892 million in salary in 2018 under the terms of that deal, but the Rams have acknowledged they would like to sign Donald to a long-term contract. General manager Les Snead has said Donald deserves a raise from his $1.8 million salary in 2017.

The Pitt product was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he became the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three NFL seasons.

