Heart attacks dropped after the banning of trans fats, according to a new study published in JAMA Cardiology on Wednesday.

The study comes ahead of the FDA campaign to rid the nation’s food of partially hydrogenated oils — or trans fats — by 2018.

Processed trans fats are created by adding hydrogen to vegetable oil to create a more solid form. Restaurants and fast food companies favor them for their taste, inexpensive production and long shelf life.

Trans fats raise bad cholesterol levels and lower good cholesterol levels, according to the American Heart Association, and FDA withdrew its approval for consumption of the oils in 2015.

For the study, researchers focused on populations in New York State as 11 counties, between 2007 and 2011 and instituted a ban on trans fats.

Researchers found a decrease in instances of stroke and myocardial infarctions — the blockage of blood flow to the heart — among populations in counties that had the ban.

“The NYS populations with TFA [trans fatty acids] restrictions experienced fewer cardiovascular events, beyond temporal trends, compared with those without restrictions,” the authors wrote in their conclusion.