Wal-Mart is hoping to gain ground against online rivals by rolling out new discounts for buying items online for in-store pickup.

Starting April 19, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer “will launch what it calls the Pickup Discount,” Fox Business reported Wednesday. Customers will be able to get lower prices on about 10,000 different items if they order them ahead online for shipment to a local store.

“We’re leveraging Walmart’s unique set of assets,” said Marc Lore, the CEO of Wal-Mart U.S. eCommerce, USA Today reported. “We’re able to offer these savings by eliminating one of the most expensive parts of e-commerce.”

Wal-Mart is also shedding “hundreds” of jobs in its Sam’s Club, international and IT business operations, Fox Business confirmed, bringing job losses to around 18,000 over the past year, although the company is aiming to reposition many of employees from their old jobs to new roles within the company.