Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduced the “Customers Not Cargo Act” on CNN’s “New Day” Thursday in wake of the viral video of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight.
The Maryland Democrat explained, “If you have a situation like this in the future the airline does not have the right to come up to a passenger and say to you ‘Hey you’ve gotta get off this airplane.’ “
He said airlines should increase the amount of money they’re willing to offer to get volunteers to give up their seats.
“There will be a point that passengers do that on a voluntary basis,” Mr. Van Hollen said.
