INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have announced they’ll open their preseason schedule with an afternoon game Aug. 13 against Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Colts will then visit Dallas on Aug. 19 and Pittsburgh on Aug. 26. Both are Saturday night games.

Indianapolis will close the preseason by hosting Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. It’s the 14th consecutive year that the Bengals and Colts have faced one another in the preseason finale.

The opponents and weeks were announced by the NFL last week.

Teams are still waiting to find out regular season schedules, which are traditionally announced by league officials in mid-April.

The Colts open offseason workouts next week.

___

