Insomnia Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie chain located largely in college towns, announced a special sale for April 20, a date often celebrated by advocates of legal marijuana.

“Mark your calendar for our Biggest Deal of the Year: 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $4.20!” tweeted the company Thursday, adding a link to an event listing at its Facebook account.

According to its website, Insomnia Cookies “specialize[s] in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike” with many locations delivering the wares as late as 3 a.m.

Six large chocolate chunk cookies might well hit the spot after engaging in 4/20 festivities. One side effect of cannabis usage has been increased appetite, commonly called “the munchies.”

It’s unclear whether the 4/20 holiday was the inspiration for the sale or whether it is purely coincidental. An inquiry submitted to Insomnia remained unanswered by the time of this article’s publication.

As Time magazine explained last year, there are many theories why April 20 became associated with a celebration of recreational pot use, with the “most credible story” dating back to Marin County, California in the early 1970s.

“In 1971, five students at San Rafael High School would reportedly meet at 4:20 p.m. by the campus’s statue of chemist Louis Pasteur to partake,” the magazine explained. “Two of these students, David Reddix and Steve Capper, wrote an article for The Huffington Post about how this group—known as the ‘Waldos’ because they met at a wall—would say ‘420’ to each other as code for marijuana.”