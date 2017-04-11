The passenger violently removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday suffered a concussion, broken nose, injury to the sinuses and lost two teeth, his lawyer told a press conference in Chicago on Thursday.

Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the passenger at the center of the incident, said that they are planning on filing a lawsuit, but are first making moves to protect and preserve evidence for their case.

Chicago-based attorney Thomas Demetrio, representing Dr. Dao, said they will file suit when they finish their investigation. While they have two years to file a suit, they hope it will occur sooner than that.

They are filing in Illinois state court, the circuit court of Cook County, Mr. Demetrio said.

“Monday, there’s a hearing 10 a.m. in our local courthouse in Chicago, to protect and preserve certain evidence we’re going to need down the line,” Mr. Demetrio told reporters. “It’s just not a matter of throwing the video up and asking the jury, OK who wins? So it’s a process, but Dr. Dao, to I believe to his great credit, has come to understand that he’s the guy, to stand up for passengers going forward.”

Mr. Demetrio said that while Dr. Dao and the family accept the public apology from United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, Mr. Munoz had not personally reached out to either the family or attorneys.

Dr. Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, said the family was horrified to learn what had happened to their father, but were grateful for the support they’ve received from around the world.

“What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being regardless of the circumstance,” she said at the press conference. “We were horrified and shocked and sickened to learn what had happened to him and to see what had happened to him.”

She also spoke to her father’s character and the toll it took on their family.

“My dad is a wonderful father, he has raised — with my mother — five great children who have gone on to do great things and will continue to do great things. He is a loving grandfather, and at the end of the day, that is the person who we are trying to protect and take care of.”