A convicted computer hacker was taken into federal custody nearly two months earlier than expected Thursday after a judge determined he violated the conditions of his post-sentencing release with an online photo of him giving the middle finger.

Deric Lostutter, 29, was remanded to U.S. marshals during a hearing in federal court Thursday after U.S. District Judge Danny Reeve found the convicted computer hacker had violated a condition of release that prohibited him from directly or indirectly accessing the internet, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Lostutter had been scheduled to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or before May 8 to begin serving a two-year prison sentence for his involvement in a hacking campaign that targeted the administrator of a website dedicated to the Steubenville High School football team in Steubenville, Ohio.

But Lostutter’s wife posted a photo on social media earlier this month of her husband giving the middle finger, the Herald-Leader reported. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj Gupta argued that the conduct violated the conditions of Lostutter’s pre-incarceration release, and the hacker was handcuffed and hauled away during a Thursday hearing in Lexington federal court after Judge Reeve agreed, the newspaper reported.

The posts violated an order last year that prohibited Lostutter from using any electronic device except to contact his attorney, probation office or immediate family, according to the newspaper.

Lostutter intended to push the limits of the order “as far as he could,” the judge said.

Using the alias “KYAnonymous,” the Kentucky native admitted helping another hacker crack into the website and leak stolen data, all the while engaging in what prosecutors portrayed as a campaign of intimidation and harassment. Despite initially pleading not guilty, he ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of computer fraud and a related charge last year.

Lostutter said he had participated in the hacking campaign beginning in late 2012 in order to raise awareness of sexual assault allegations involving two Steubenville High athletes, Ma’lik Richmond and Trent Mays.

Lostutter and other self-described hacktivists associated with the Anonymous movement spent months drawing attention to the case, and both students were ultimately tried and convicted of rape.