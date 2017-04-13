DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Lions will have a new look next season.

They unveiled new, Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms Thursday night for season-ticket holders at Ford Field.

Detroit will have home , away , “color rush ,” and throwback uniforms.

The Lions’ main color will still be Honolulu Blue, as it has been since 1934, on their home uniforms that will have dark, steel grey numbers instead of white numerals. They will wear “color rush,” uniforms for the first time, sporting grey jerseys and pants, and throwbacks for the first time since 2010.

The uniforms weigh just 20.4 ounces and repel water and have improved ventilation.

Lions President Rod Wood says the team has modernized its appearance and is giving players the latest and best uniform technology.

