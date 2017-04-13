DETROIT (AP) - City officials are considering the potential closing of Detroit’s struggling municipal airport and converting the area for other uses.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2oDo3IY ) reports that Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration will start seeking experts on Thursday for a study it hopes will change the course of the financially troubled Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport, otherwise known as City Airport.

The airport hasn’t had regular service from a commercial airline in over 15 years. Detroit-bound flights are currently using Detroit Metropolitan Airport, located in a nearby suburb.

The City Airport, which now primarily handles cargo flights, is expected to have an operating loss of $1.3 million in the 2017 fiscal year.

The city hopes to make a decision by June to select consultants to analyze aviation and non-aviation uses for the area.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.