By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 13, 2017

DETROIT (AP) - City officials are considering the potential closing of Detroit’s struggling municipal airport and converting the area for other uses.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2oDo3IY ) reports that Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration will start seeking experts on Thursday for a study it hopes will change the course of the financially troubled Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport, otherwise known as City Airport.

The airport hasn’t had regular service from a commercial airline in over 15 years. Detroit-bound flights are currently using Detroit Metropolitan Airport, located in a nearby suburb.

The City Airport, which now primarily handles cargo flights, is expected to have an operating loss of $1.3 million in the 2017 fiscal year.

The city hopes to make a decision by June to select consultants to analyze aviation and non-aviation uses for the area.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS

Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Click here to contribute today

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide