President Trump signed a bill Thursday freeing states to withhold federal family planning grant money from Planned Parenthood, marking the first major pro-life legislation to be signed into law in more than a decade.

The bill unravels an Obama-era regulation that insisted states couldn’t refuse to spend family planning money with Planned Parenthood or any other organization that performs abortions.

“This is a major pro-life victory,” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

More than a dozen states moved to strip Planned Parenthood of government funding in recent years as questions arose about the country’s largest abortion provider. In particular, lawmakers in Republican-led states were reacting to a series of undercover videos that purported to show Planned Parenthood officials negotiating the sale of body parts from aborted fetuses.

The Obama administration moved late last year to stop the states, enacting a regulation that prohibited states from considering abortion in doling out federal family planning grant money.

Congress, though, passed legislation under the Congressional Review Act canceling the new regulation.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer noted that the Obama administration imposed the previous rule “on their way out the door.”



“Our federal system was set up to allow states to address their own unique needs,” he said. “The president has restored respect for states’ rights on this issue.”

The new law applies to Title X federal family planning money, which amounts to about $60 million a year, the Congressional Budget Office said in a 2015 report.

The bulk of Planned Parenthood’s funding comes from Medicaid reimbursements, which weren’t affected by the law.

Planned Parenthood says most of its business is not tied to abortions, but rather to providing broader health services such as birth control and cancer screenings to women. The network of 661 clinics says it is uniquely placed to make use of federal family planning money.

States that want to restrict funding counter that there are more than 10,000 qualified community health centers, so stripping money from Planned Parenthood won’t hurt women’s ability to get care.

The Guttmacher Institute reported that in 2010 Planned Parenthood affiliates accounted for 13 percent of clinics receiving Title X money, but served 37 percent of Title X clients.

After Mr. Trump’s signature Thursday Democrats vowed political retribution on the GOP for pushing the new law.

“Today guarantees that a woman’s ability to get lifesaving care, birth control and make her own healthcare decisions will all be on the ballot in 2018, and we will hold Republicans like Senator Dean Heller, who cast the deciding vote on this reckless measure, accountable,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokeswoman Lauren Passalacqua said.