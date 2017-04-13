PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Former Navy coach Wayne Hardin, who led the Midshipmen to two top-five finishes in the AP poll, has died. He was 91.

Hardin suffered a massive stroke on April 11. Temple, where he also coached, said Hardin had attended alumni day festivities the previous weekend.

Hardin went 38-22-2 with the Midshipmen and led to the 1961 Orange Bowl and 1964 Cotton Bowl. He coached Heisman Trophy winners Joe Bellino (1960) and Roger Staubach (1963). His 1960 Navy team ended the season ranked fourth by the Associated Press, and his 1963 team finished second in the AP poll.

Hardin also went 80-52-3 in 13 seasons (1970-1982) at Temple and is the winningest coach in school history. He led the 1979 team to the Garden State Bowl, where the Owls defeated California for their first bowl win. The 1979 team set a record for victories with 10 and finished the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

