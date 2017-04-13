NEW YORK (AP) - The green room at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature a heavy Louisiana State contingent, while the Pac-12 will be dominating with seven players scheduled to attend the first night of the NFL draft.

The NFL announced Thursday night the 22 prospects and 13 college coaches confirmed for the first round April 27.

No college will have more prospects attending than LSU with running back Leonard Fournette, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Coach Ed Orgeron also will be with his Tigers.

DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame, with coach Brian Kelly, will be among three quarterbacks on hand. North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky will be there with coach Larry Fedora, while Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will be with Deshaun Watson.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M;, considered the top prospect, is not among those confirmed to attend

Not only will the Pac-12 have seven prospects, the league also will have four coaches on hand along with their players.

Chris Petersen is accompanying wide receiver John Ross, who turned in the fastest time ever at the NFL combine with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, and cornerback Kevin King. UCLA coach Jim Mora will be with linebacker Takkarist McKinley, Stanford coach David Shaw with defensive end Solomon Thomas and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham with offensive tackle Garrett Bolles.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson of Southern California and Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be the Pac-12 players attending without their college coaches.

Alabama coach Nick Saban only has two of his Crimson Tide players among the prospects attending, and he will be with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and offensive tackle Cam Robinson. The SEC contingent also will include Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with coach Butch Jones.

A year ago, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer had five Buckeyes in the green room for the first night of the NFL draft. This year, Meyer will have only a pair of cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley.

A couple of coaches now in new jobs will be sticking by players from their last team. P.J. Fleck, now with Minnesota, will be with Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, and Baylor coach Matt Rhule will be with linebacker Haason Reddick.

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell of Michigan State, and Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk also will be attending.

